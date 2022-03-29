Buffalo police: 3 officers hit by gunfire during chase

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Police Department says three officers have been hit by gunfire during a pursuit, but that any injuries to them don’t appear to be life-threatening. The department said Tuesday on Twitter that “multiple” people are in custody. Additional information on the circumstances was not yet available. A video posted on social media by one bystander showed officers taking defensive positions with weapons drawn behind vehicles as sirens wailed, and then opening fire at someone who couldn’t be seen on camera.