Bills deal renews debate over public dollars for arenas

By MARINA VILLENEUVE

Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York looks poised to become the next place to give a huge subsidy to a professional sports arena, despite questions about whether the civic pride of having a team justifies giving so much public money to a private business. Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed a deal Monday that would give the Buffalo Bills $850 million in public funds to help the team build a new $1.4 billion stadium. The deal was condemned by some as a giveaway to the team’s billionaire owners. Hochul says it makes economic sense. Economists say research shows sport stadiums don’t do much to boost a local economy.