Bay of Bengal nations resolve to face calamities together

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — An umbrella organization of Bay of Bengal nations says its members must leverage geographical advantage and other resources to address their post-pandemic vulnerabilities and collectively strengthen resilience to face future calamities. The group has been holding a three-day summit in Sri Lanka that concludes Wednesday. They agreed to work together to combat natural disasters, pandemics and transnational crime and to strengthen their connections to grow trade and offset economic losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Leaders of the host country, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, India, Nepal and Thailand are scheduled to address the summit virtually on Wednesday.