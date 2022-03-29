Baltimore, business owners settle over Freddie Gray unrest

BALTIMORE (AP) — The city of Baltimore has reached a $3.5 million settlement with a group of business owners whose property was damaged in unrest after the death of Freddie Gray, a Black man injured in police custody in 2015. The Baltimore Sun reports that nearly 70 people sued the city in 2017, claiming officials failed to prevent the violence that followed the arrest and death of Gray in April 2015. The settlement was agreed to on Feb. 17. Gray died from injuries he suffered in police custody. Six officers were charged in Gray’s death, three were acquitted and prosecutors dropped charges against the three remaining officers.