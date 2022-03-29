Americans ease up on masks, virus safeguards: AP-NORC poll

By RUSS BYNUM and EMILY SWANSON

Associated Press

Many Americans are significantly relaxing how often they wear masks and take other once-routine precautions against the coronavirus. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows fewer than half now say they regularly wear face masks, avoid crowds and skip nonessential travel. Americans are letting their guard down as new COVID-19 infections plummet to their lowest level since July. But experts warn a new wave of cases is coming to the U.S., with an extra-contagious version of the omicron variant already pushing up infections in parts of Europe and Asia. Most poll respondents say they still sometimes wear masks and avoid crowds and travel to protect themselves.