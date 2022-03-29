Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their 7th child

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Hilaria Baldwin is expecting baby No. 7 with Alec Baldwin. She announced Tuesday on Instagram that she’s pregnant, sharing a video of the moment she and Alec told their brood. He reposted her reveal. Hilaria wrote that the baby is due this fall and eluded to many ups and downs over the past few years. On Oct. 21, 2021, Alec Baldwin was involved in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at a New Mexico movie set. Baldwin, who was to star in the Western film, was pointing a gun at Hutchins during setup for a scene when it went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. Hutchins’ family is suing Baldwin and the movie’s other producers.