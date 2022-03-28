Union representing Southern Poverty Law Center protests

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The union representing workers at the Southern Poverty Law Center is protesting, saying there are racial disparities in the organization’s return to office plans. The Montgomery Advertiser reports they demonstrated in front of the civil rights group’s headquarters Monday. The union told the newspaper that a unit responsible for bringing in revenue and staffed primarily by Black women was being required to return to the office while other employees are being offered more flexibility. The president and CEO of the organization, told the newspaper that only 9% of the organization’s nearly 400 employees have positions requiring them in the office.