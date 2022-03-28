UN envoy: Sudan could face economic and security collapse

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Sudan says the east African nation is heading toward “an economic and security collapse” unless it addresses the political paralysis following October’s military coup and moves toward resuming a civilian-led transition. Volker Perthes told the U.N. Security Council on Monday that the military’s “violent repression” of protests against the coup is continuing. He says the absence of a political agreement to return to an acceptable transitional path has already led to a deteriorating economic, humanitarian and security situation in the country. The coup upended Sudan’s democratic transition after a popular uprising forced the military to remove autocratic President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.