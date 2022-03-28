UN chief launches effort for Ukraine humanitarian cease-fire

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief has launched an initiative to immediately explore possible arrangements for “a humanitarian cease-fire in Ukraine.” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday this would allow the delivery of desperately needed aid and pave the way for serious political negotiations to end the month-long war. He said he used his “good offices” and asked Martin Griffiths, the head of the U.N.’s worldwide humanitarian operations, to explore the possibility of a cease-fire with Russia and Ukraine. Griffiths has already made some contacts and Guterres expressed hope he can go to Moscow and Kyiv “as soon as that becomes possible.”