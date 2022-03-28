Spain prepares economic support plan amid energy price spike

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s government is readying a package of emergency economic measures worth 6 billion euros in direct aid and tax breaks and 10 billion euros in loans for families and businesses affected by the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Monday that the plan aims to protect growth and jobs. It will be unveiled after the government’s weekly Cabinet meeting Tuesday. Like the rest of Europe, Spain has been struggling since last year with soaring energy prices, with households and businesses finding it hard to pay electricity bills. As the war has worsened an energy crunch in Europe, many other countries also have passed support packages.