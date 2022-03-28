Pakistan opposition hopes no-confidence motion will oust PM

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Opposition legislators in Pakistan have launched a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan hoping to oust Khan’s government amid accusations he has mismanaged the nation’s economy. An alliance of opposition lawmakers called the Pakistan Democratic Movement has been trying to woo Khan’s coalition partners away, some of whom seemed ready to desert him. The opposition leader in the National Assembly, or lower house of parliament, proposed the no-confidence motion against Khan on Monday. Political chaos ensued after the opposition announced it would bring a vote of no confidence against Khan weeks ago, endangering the government. It marked the toughest challenge of Khan’s political life.