NC trial judges again allow more felony offenders to vote

By GARY D. ROBERTSON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina judges have struck down a state law that prohibits people convicted of felonies from registering to vote while they are still serving probation, parole or other supervision. While appeals are possible, Monday’s ruling ultimately could allow tens of thousands of additional people to register to vote. The judges’ decision expands on a preliminary injunction issued last August in a trial challenging a state law that delays the restoration of voting rights for some offenders who aren’t serving prison or jail time. That injunction was essentially blocked, but Monday’s ruling makes it more permanent.