Multiple vehicles collide on snowy Pennsylvania highway

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A collision involving multiple vehicles closed a portion of Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania. Video posted on social media shows several trucks and a number of smaller vehicles were struck and at least one ablaze. The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-81 in Schuylkill County near the Minersville exit at about 11 a.m. Monday. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries. The Pottsville Republican-Herald reports that snowy conditions were hampering the ability of firetrucks to reach the scene. Video posted on social media showed tractor-trailers and other vehicles slamming into stopped vehicles.