Mexico’s Supreme Court rules AG wrongly had in-laws jailed

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Supreme Court has dealt a sharp rebuff to the country’s attorney general, ruling that his efforts to lock up his in-laws violated the law. The ruling Monday freed the common-law wife of the deceased brother of Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero and her daughter. Gertz Manero had both women charged, and the daughter locked up for over a year, claiming they failed to give his terminally ill brother adequate medical attention. It is not the first time Gertz Manero has pressed personal matters while acting as the country’s top prosecutor. He tried to lock up 31 academics for receiving $2.5 million in government science funding.