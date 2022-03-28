Maryland lawmakers to take up new congressional map

By BRIAN WITTE

Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers plan to vote on a new congressional map this week, after a judge ruled the map approved in December is unconstitutional. A spokesman for Senate President Bill Ferguson said Monday that officials worked on a new map over the weekend. David Schuhlein, the spokesman, says the new map would be submitted in legislation to the General Assembly on Monday. He says lawmakers plan to pass the measure and send it to Gov. Larry Hogan by the middle of the week.. On Friday, Judge Lynne Battaglia ordered a new map to be submitted, because she said the one lawmakers approved in December is a “product of extreme partisan gerrymandering.”