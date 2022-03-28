Maduro foe accused of evading lawsuit by ex Green Beret

By JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — A Venezuelan political strategist allegedly threatened to shoot a gun through the door of his luxury Miami condo to avoid being served a lawsuit by a former U.S. Green Beret he hired as part of a plan to oust President Nicolas Maduro. That’s according to a court hearing Monday in a lawsuit brought in 2020 by Jordan Goudreau against Rendón for $1.4 million. Goudreau alleges that Rendón violated a contract he signed on behalf of Venezuela’s opposition when he walked away from a plan to depose Maduro. Goudreau plowed ahead alone and traveled to Colombia to help train a ragtag army of volunteers.