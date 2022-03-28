Honduras’ Supreme Court approves extraditing ex-president

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Honduras’ Supreme Court has approved the extradition of former President Juan Orlando Hernández to the United States to face drug trafficking and weapons charges. The spokesman for the court said Monday the justices rejected Hernández’s last appeal. Spokesman Melvin Duarte says there are no further routs of appeal available to the former leader. Hernández’s wife made public a letter in which the former president again asserts his innocence and claims to be the victim of “revenge and conspiracy.” U.S. prosecutors have accused Hernández of funding his political rise with profits from drug traffickers in exchange for protecting their shipments.