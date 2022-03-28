Gulf states plan Yemen talks without Houthi rebels present

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Gulf Arab states are holding a summit about the yearslong war in Yemen, which the country’s Houthi rebels are boycotting because it’s taking place in Saudi Arabia, their adversary in the conflict. The summit starts on Tuesday and it was called by the Saudi-based Gulf Cooperation Council. Houthis’ decision to skip the gathering has called into question its effectiveness. The United Nations, diplomats and others have been pushing for another potential cease-fire to mark the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, similar to efforts for a truce over the past years. Ramadan is expected to start this weekend, depending on the sighting of the new crescent moon.