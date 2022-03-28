Feds: Minnesota man stole guns, ammo from shipping facility

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man is accused of stealing numerous boxes of guns and ammunition while working at a national shipping company in Minnesota. Jason Cikotte, of Isanti, Minnesota, is charged in federal court with possession of stolen firearms. Authorities said the thefts occurred over the course of almost a year at the XPO Logistics facility in Fridley, north of Minneapolis. The 31-year-old Cikotte appeared in court last week and was released on his promise to appear at future proceedings. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Friday. Authorities said a search of Cikotte’s house turned up about 40 guns, tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition and firearm parts and accessories.