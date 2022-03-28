Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 4:45 PM

Feds: Minnesota man stole guns, ammo from shipping facility

KION

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man is accused of stealing numerous boxes of guns and ammunition while working at a national shipping company in Minnesota. Jason Cikotte, of Isanti, Minnesota, is charged in federal court with possession of stolen firearms. Authorities said the thefts occurred over the course of almost a year at the XPO Logistics facility in Fridley, north of Minneapolis. The 31-year-old Cikotte appeared in court last week and was released on his promise to appear at future proceedings. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Friday. Authorities said a search of Cikotte’s house turned up about 40 guns, tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition and firearm parts and accessories. 

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content