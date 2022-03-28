Experts say Mexican probe into missing students falsified

By MARIA VERZA

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A group of international experts say that the Mexican government falsified investigations into the disappearance of 43 students in 2014 from the start. Former Colombian prosecutor Ángela Buitrago said the experts found evidence that authorities withheld or falsified evidence from the start of the search. Buitrago is part of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights group supporting the investigation. Buitrago said investigators, prosecutors and military personnel altered crime scenes and records and denied they knew about the students’ abduction when they in fact did. The students from a radical teachers’ college were abducted by local police in southern Guerrero state who presumably killed them and burned their bodies.