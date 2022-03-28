Election officials blast Georgia bill as ‘security theater’

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia county election administrators are blasting proposed changes to state election law as “security theater.” They testified Monday that proposed House Bill 1464 would waste time and money while driving away scarce election workers. The measure, earlier passed by the House, would let the Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigate election fraud without an invitation from other officials. It would create extensive new chain-of-custody requirements for handling ballots. Under the bill, only the State Election Board could accept private donations for election administration. It would let people physically inspect paper ballots after an election.