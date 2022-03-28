Democrats push toward vote on Jackson for Supreme Court

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee is pushing Ketanji Brown Jackson closer to confirmation, setting up a vote next week to recommend her nomination to the full Senate and seat her as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Jackson appears to be on a glidepath to confirmation by mid-April, even if she doesn’t receive the bipartisan votes that President Joe Biden has sought. Democrats can confirm her without one Republican vote in the 50-50 Senate, as long as every Democrat supports her and with Vice President Kamala Harris’s tie-braking vote. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin set the committee vote for April 4.