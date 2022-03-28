1st Latina justice takes seat on California Supreme Court

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The first Latina to serve on the California Supreme Court has been sworn in as officials praised the historic elevation of appellate judge Patricia Guerrero to the state’s highest court. Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye said Monday that it “made history for us and the future of California.” She also praised it as both substantive and well-deserved. Cantil-Sakauye noted that Guerrero’s ascension restored the four-female majority on the seven member court. Guerrero is the daughter of Mexican immigrants. Gov. Gavin Newsom said before administering the oath of office that she brings a ”different perspective than has ever been offered on this court.”