19 killed in Mexico at clandestine rooster fight

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nineteen people are dead after gunmen burst into a clandestine rooster fight in western Mexico. Prosecutors in the western state of Michoacan said Monday that the attack occurred late Sunday near the town of Zinapecuaro. The dead include 16 men and three women, and a number of people were wounded in the attack. The office said that drug cartels and gangs had been fighting in the area. Michoacan has been the scene of a longstanding turf battle between local cartels and the Jalisco cartel, from the neighboring state of Jalisco. The fighting has included the use of bomb-dropping drones, landmines and home-made armored cars.