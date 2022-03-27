Verstappen overtakes Leclerc late on to win Saudi Arabian GP

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overtook Charles Leclerc three laps from the end of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for his first win of the season and 21st of his career. The race under floodlights was held two days after an attack on a nearby oil depot by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Leclerc was aiming for back-to-back victories after winning the season-opener in Bahrain from pole position last Sunday but Verstappen overtook him on Lap 47 of 50 after some thrilling wheel-to-wheel racing between them. Leclerc remains top of the standings after two races. Lewis Hamilton could manage only one point for Mercedes in 10th place after starting 15th.