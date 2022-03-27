Ukrainians welcome in Hungary but Afghan student was not

By JOVANA GEC

Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Tens of thousands of refugees from Ukraine have found safety and help in Hungary. But thousands of others weren’t so lucky. Among them is 25-year-old Afghan student Hasib Qarizada. He had been studying in Hungary for years but was expelled last September even as his native country unraveled. He says Hungarian police picked him up, kicked him out of the country and left him in a field in Serbia. A Hungarian court has ruled in favor of Qarizada. But his lawyers are now waging another legal battle to force Hungarian authorities to implement the decision and allow him to come back into the country.