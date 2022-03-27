Ukrainian students overseas fret about relatives, the future

By CEDAR ATTANASIO

Associated Press / Report for America

MONTEZUMA, N.M. (AP) — Students from Ukraine who are studying overseas are worrying about their loved ones and the war’s impact on the lives they were planning to return to at home. As they made crepes to sell for a war relief effort on a recent Saturday, thoughts of their relatives in harm’s way weighed on several Russian-speaking students at their boarding school in the Rocky Mountains. The Russian-speaking students at the United World College campus in New Mexico have been united in horror over the invasion of Ukraine.