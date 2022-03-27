Scavino, Navarro face contempt vote from Jan. 6 committee

By FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is pushing ahead with contempt charges against two men who served as advisers to President Donald Trump. The two, trade adviser Peter Navarro and communications aide Dan Scavino, have refused for months to comply with subpoenas. Navarro and Scavino have been uncooperative in the congressional probe into the deadly 2021 insurrection. The nine-member House panel will meet Monday night to discuss whether to hold the two allies of the former president in contempt of Congress.