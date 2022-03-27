Skip to Content
Prince William: Commonwealth links to crown up to the people

By DANICA KIRKA
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Prince William says he will support and respect whatever decision the people make as Caribbean nations debate their relationship with the British crown. William made the comments after an eight-day tour of Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas that concluded Saturday. William and wife Kate were both celebrated but also criticized as being “tone deaf” for perpetuating images of Britain’s colonial rule. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness told the royals his country intended to become a republic and remove the British monarch as its head of state.

Associated Press

