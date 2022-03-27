Online video shows girl fatally shooting cousin and herself

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two young cousins were livestreaming from a St. Louis apartment when one child fatally shot the other before killing herself in what family members say was a tragic accident. Police are still investigating Friday’s shooting of 12-year-old Paris Harvey and 14-year-old Kuaron Harvey, but initially described it as a murder-suicide. The girl’s grandmother, Susan Dyson, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she saw the Instagram Live video the two cousins were making together. She says they were playing with a gun when it went off. Family members said that after Kuaron was shot, the video showed Paris reaching for the gun and it may have accidentally gone off again.