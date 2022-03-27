Nuclear fears in US amid Russia-Ukraine war: AP-NORC poll

By BEN FOX and HANNAH FINGERHUT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia’s war on Ukraine has most Americans at least somewhat worried that the U.S. will be drawn directly into the conflict and could be targeted with nuclear weapons. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that shows a level of anxiety that has echoes of the Cold War era. Close to half of Americans say they are very concerned Russia would directly target the U.S. with nuclear weapons, and 3 in 10 are somewhat concerned about that. The poll finds 71% of Americans say the invasion has increased the possibility of nuclear weapons being used anywhere in the world.