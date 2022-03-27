Myanmar leader vows to ‘annihilate’ opponents of army rule

By JERRY HARMER

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s leader has vowed to intensify action against homegrown militia groups fighting the military-run government, saying the armed forces would “annihilate” them. Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing also urged ethnic minorities not to support groups opposed to army rule and ruled out negotiations with them. He spoke Sunday at a military parade marking Armed Forces Day. The military seized power last year from the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Mass nationwide protests held to oppose the takeover were lethally suppressed, and Myanmar now faces what U.N. experts have characterized as a civil war.