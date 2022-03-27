IS claims killing of 2 in Israel, 2nd rampage in a week

By LAURIE KELLMAN

Associated Press

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The militant Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a shooting in central Israel that police say killed two people and wounded four. The shooters in the Sunday night attack were killed by police. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday said “the heart breaks” over the assault in the town of Hadera and urged Israelis to remain vigilant. Checkpoints were expected to be set up on main roads. It was the second deadly attack carried out by Arab assailants in an Israeli city in less than a week ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, when religious tensions tend to be heightened.