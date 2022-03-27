Gunmen kill 2 in central Israel attack, Israeli police say

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli authorities say a pair of gunmen have killed two people and wounded four others in a shooting spree in central Israel, before they were killed by police. The identity of the gunmen was not immediately known, but police called them “terrorists,” the term usually used for Arab assailants. Security camera footage circulating on Israeli media showed two bearded men walking with automatic weapons on a roadside in the city of Hadera. Both appear to open fire before they were shot. The incident comes just days after an Arab assailant killed four people in a stabbing in southern Israel.