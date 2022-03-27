Ex-Albany bishop acknowledges covering up abuse allegations

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The former bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany has acknowledged covering up allegations of sexual abuse against children by priests. Howard J. Hubbard made the admission during a deposition taken last year as part of a response to dozens of claims filed under New York’s Child Victims Act. A judge ordered the deposition released on Friday. Hundreds of people have sued the Albany diocese over sexual abuse they say they endured as children, sometimes decades ago. In his testimony, Hubbard said part of the reason he didn’t report allegations of sexual abuse was to avoid scandal and protect the reputation of the diocese.