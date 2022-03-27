Driver crashes into Oregon homeless camp, killing 4

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A driver crashed their car into a homeless encampment in Salem, Oregon, killing four people and injuring three more, including the driver. Police in Salem say the crash was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday. Two people died at the scene and four people from the encampment were taken to Salem Health with life-threatening injuries. Two of them died. Nathan Rose tells the Salem Statesman Journal that the car just missed his tent. He says he helped one person out from under the car, but he and witnesses were unable to help others. Officials have not said what caused the crash.