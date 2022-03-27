Australia, New Zealand worried by China deal with Solomons

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australa (AP) — The Australian and New Zealand prime ministers have voiced concerns about the potential for a Chinese military presence on the Solomon Islands. A document leaked last week indicates China could boost its military presence in the South Pacific island nation, including with ship visits. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had spoken to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern about the development and planned to speak to his counterparts in Papua New Guinea and Fiji on Monday. Morrison says the agreement is a “reminder of the constant pressure and threats that present in our region.” Ardern described the possibility of Chinese military forces stationed on the Solomons as “gravely concerning.”