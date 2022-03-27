Ariana DeBose wins Oscar for best supporting actress

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ariana DeBose lived up to Oscar predictions and followed the path of her “West Side Story” predecessor Rita Moreno. DeBose won the best supporting actress trophy Sunday for her breakout performance as the fierce Anita, 60 years after Moreno claimed the award in 1962 for the original film version of the Broadway musical. She becomes the first Afro-Latina and openly LGBTQ actor win in the category. Largely unknown in film circles before landing the coveted role, the 31-year-old North Carolina native became the clear Oscar favorite after an awards season full of victories. DeBose beat out fellow nominees Jessie Buckley, Judi Dench, Kirsten Dunst and Aunjanue Ellis.