Wildfire southwest of Boulder forces 1,200 evacuations

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Boulder police say about 1,200 people are being ordered to evacuate due to a wildfire in the area. The fire is burning in protected wildland in the area of the Table Mesa neighborhood near the National Center for Atmospheric Research. Authorities are calling it the NCAR fire. Boulder police say the fire started around 3 p.m. and an Emergency Operations Center was activated. Wireless Emergency Alerts have been sent to cellphones within a 1/4 mile radius of the research center. Police say it’s a fast-moving wildfire. There was no immediate information on the cause of the blaze or its size.