Ukraine president makes surprise appearance at Doha Forum

By LUJAIN JO

Associated Press

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a surprise video appearance at Qatar’s Doha Forum. Zelenskyy in his video address Saturday criticized Russia’s ongoing war on his nation. He called on the United Nations and world powers to come to his aid. He compared Russia’s destruction of the port city of Mariupol to the Syrian and Russian destruction wrought on the city of Aleppo in the Syrian war. He criticized Russia for what he described as threatening the world with its nuclear weapons. He also noted Muslims in Ukraine would have to fight during the upcoming holy fasting month of Ramadan.