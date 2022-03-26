Saudi airstrikes hit Yemen ‘s Houthis after Jiddah attack

By AHMED AL-HAJ and SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Officials say a Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have unleashed a barrage of airstrikes on the capital and a strategic Red Sea city. They said Saturday at least seven people were killed. The overnight airstrikes on Sanaa and Hodeida — both held by the Houthis — came a day after the rebels attacked an oil depot in the Saudi city of Jiddah, their highest-profile assault yet on the kingdom. A spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition says the strikes targeted “sources of threat” to Saudi Arabia. Footage circulated online showed flames and plumes of smoke over Sanaa and Hodeida.