Iraqi lawmakers fail to elect president for a second time

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA
Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi lawmakers have failed to elect a head of state for a second time further deepening a political crisis. Only 202 lawmakers arrived to Iraq’s parliament, falling short of the two-thirds quorum required for the 329-member legislature to conduct an electoral session to select the country’s president. Iraqi politicians have so far failed to agree on a compromise candidate for the presidency, exacerbating a political vacuum that also prevents the appointment of a prime minister. Political groups now have two options, lawmakers said: Continue negotiations until consensus is reached or dissolve parliament and hold federal elections again. The next electoral session is scheduled for Monday.

Associated Press

