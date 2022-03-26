Iran diplomat suggests flexibility to restore nuclear deal

By AMIR VAHDAT and JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s top diplomat says that the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has accepted the idea of continuing to be sanctioned by the U.S. if it meant the restoration of Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian’s remark in a state television interview Saturday may signal a possible opening over the stalemated Vienna talks. It also appeared timed for a visit Sunday by a European Union diplomat involved in the negotiations. Sanctions on the Guard has been one of the remaining sticking points over restoring the tattered nuclear deal.