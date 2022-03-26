Back-to-back rocket attacks hit Ukraine’s Lviv, near Poland

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Several rockets have struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv while President Joe Biden was visiting the capital of Poland, whose border is just 45 miles away. The powerful explosions frightened a city that had been a haven for hundreds of thousands of people fleeing other parts of Ukraine. Thick black smoke rose from the first blast site on the city’s outskirts for hours before a second set of explosions were reported. The regional governor, Maxym Kozytsky, said on Facebook that preliminary indications were five people were injured in the first attack. Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi called the second round a rocket attack, saying it did significant damage to an unspecified “infrastructure object.”