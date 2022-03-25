US general: Ukraine resistance highlights need to prepare

By DAVID RISING

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — The top U.S. Army commander in the Pacific says Ukraine’s stiff resistance to the Russian invasion, which has turned Moscow’s advance into a grinding war of attrition, has underscored the importance to allies of the need to be prepared for any eventuality. Gen. Charles Flynn said Friday that the events in Europe highlight the need for training exercises, like the one that just concluded between the Royal Thai Army and the U.S. Army. “The will of the Ukrainian army, the will of their government, the will of the resistance is a contributing factor to what’s unfolded,” Flynn said.