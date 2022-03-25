Trump action scrambles Alabama Senate primary

BY KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw his endorsement of U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks has scrambled the Alabama Republican primary for Senate. The two other frontrunners in the race, Katie Boyd Britt and Mike Durant, have both recently met with Trump. Both have billed themselves as the natural heir to the endorsement. It would be a major boost to their campaigns if Trump decides to endorse one over the other. Durant is a businessman best known as the helicopter pilot who was held prisoner in the 1993 “Black Hawk Down” incident. Britt is a former head of a state business group and former chief of staff to retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby.