Spain: Truckers get gas price cut, but some still strike

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s government and the country’s main trucking federations have reached an agreement on financial help for an industry that is hurting from high gas prices. But self-employed truckers said Friday they would continue their 12-day strike. Russia’s war in Ukraine has helped drive gas prices higher in Europe, making it more expensive for truckers to fuel their vehicles. The Socialist-led government announced it is discounting 0.20 euros ($0.22) per liter of gas for truckers as part of a package of measures worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion). However, a group of striking truckers said its demands go beyond gas prices and its walkout would continue.