Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on his people to keep up their resistance to Russia’s invading forces, saying “every minute determines our fate, our future, whether we will live.” During his nightly video address to his people, Zelenskyy said late Thursday that, “With every day of our defense, we are getting closer to the peace that we need so much. We are getting closer to victory.” He also thanked EU and NATO leaders for pledging more support for Ukraine earlier Thursday and called on EU leaders to fast-track Ukrainian membership in the bloc. Ukraine also accused Moscow of forcibly taking hundreds of thousands of civilians to Russia. But Russia said they went of their own free will.