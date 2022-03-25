Skip to Content
Police: Officer killed, suspect arrested north of Seattle

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a Washington state police officer was fatally shot Friday afternoon north of Seattle near Everett Community College. Everett police in a news release identified the officer as 41-year-old Dan Rocha. Police say a suspect in the officer’s killing was arrested minutes after the shooting at the scene of a three-vehicle crash. A Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Rocha was shot and killed after an altercation with a 50-year-old man who was acting suspicious in a Starbucks parking lot. Police say Rocha served as a patrol officer in North Everett for most of his career and was well respected by both the community and his fellow officers.

