New this week: Red Hot Chili Peppers and ‘Apollo 10½’

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Thomas Rhett, a look back at Whitney Houston’s life and legacy and the musical comedy “Better Nate Than Ever.” Jane Seymour stars as a literature professor opening a new chapter in “Harry Wild,” which debuts on the Acorn TV streaming service. Space travel is big on streaming this week as HBO Max has the sci-fi rom com, “Moonshot” and Richard Linklater returns to animation with “Apollo 10½,” about being a kid in Houston during the summer of the Apollo 11 Moon landing that comes to Netflix.